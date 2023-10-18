Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.95

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.95 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 178268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

