Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

