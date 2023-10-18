Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, October 19th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $53.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOAN
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.