MannKind Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,730 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 189% compared to the average daily volume of 945 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 581,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,121. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.61.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $45,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,496,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $176,618. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 431.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

