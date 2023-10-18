Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 761.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MPC opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

