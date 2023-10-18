Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,077 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

