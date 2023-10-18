Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Position Trimmed by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 140,119 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,228,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.4 %

MMI stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marcus & Millichap

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,835.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.