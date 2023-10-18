Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.78 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

