Martin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,495,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $215.74. 64,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,043. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.41 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.58.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,642 shares in the company, valued at $121,498,093.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $124,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,009 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

