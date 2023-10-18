Martin Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,468 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $508.67. 136,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.38 and its 200 day moving average is $506.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.12 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.