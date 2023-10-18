Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,982. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.