Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 5.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.96.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, hitting $397.00. 343,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.22 and its 200 day moving average is $389.03. The stock has a market cap of $374.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.50 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

