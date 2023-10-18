Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

NYSE PXD traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,184. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

