Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,952. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.11 and a 1-year high of $508.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.