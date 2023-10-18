Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $398.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $375.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.50 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

