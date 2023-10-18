MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Shares Up 16.7%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 111,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average session volume of 26,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. MAV Beauty Brands had a negative return on equity of 266.78% and a negative net margin of 192.08%. The company had revenue of C$27.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.0054859 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company worldwide. Its products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair spray and styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

