Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

