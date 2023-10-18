MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $164,197,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,240.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,301.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,262.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $792.46 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

