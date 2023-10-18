Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 17,587 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.21% of Plains GP worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGP. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 261,530 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 170,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,134. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

