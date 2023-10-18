Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,138 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.61. 337,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,439. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.