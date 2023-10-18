Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $6.58 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $930,505,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.44. 1,106,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,192. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

