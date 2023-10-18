Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750,041. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

