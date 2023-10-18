Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.96.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $397.96. 244,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.50 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.22 and a 200 day moving average of $389.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

