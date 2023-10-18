Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 490.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 109.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.18. The company had a trading volume of 612,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.