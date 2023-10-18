Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $42,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE GSK traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 589,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

