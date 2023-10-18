Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,163. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.