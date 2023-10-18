Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. 229,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,870. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.