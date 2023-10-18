Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 142,726 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,726 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. 3,336,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,788,295. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

