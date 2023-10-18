Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,671 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.72. 282,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,019. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.