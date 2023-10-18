Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 17,571 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.24% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.6 %
Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 107,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $31.88.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
