Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,748 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

