Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,754 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,348. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

