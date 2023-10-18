Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 9,002 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. 1,711,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,477,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

