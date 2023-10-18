Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,360 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $321,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.52. The stock has a market cap of $833.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

