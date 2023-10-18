MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, October 19th.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

About MetroCity Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 435.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.