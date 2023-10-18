MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, October 19th.
MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58.
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.
