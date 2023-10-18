MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th.
MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.
