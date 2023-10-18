MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

