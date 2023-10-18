Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
NYSE MLSS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.35. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
