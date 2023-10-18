Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.35. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

