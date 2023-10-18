Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $77.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 176.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 81,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,295. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.17. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 147,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 320,549 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,820,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 323,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

