MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises about 2.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of MKS Instruments worth $69,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after purchasing an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $6,221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

MKSI traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,932. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.57. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

