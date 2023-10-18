Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) vs. Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) Head-To-Head Survey

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Mobileye Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mobileye Global $1.87 billion 15.78 -$82.00 million ($0.16) -228.81

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Mobileye Global -6.33% 3.39% 3.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Mobileye Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tamino Minerals and Mobileye Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobileye Global 0 3 22 1 2.92

Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

