Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ArcBest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

