Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 976 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

