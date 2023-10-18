Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCO stock opened at $321.40 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.79.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

