Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO opened at $400.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.13 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.