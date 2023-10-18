Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.44. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,845 shares of company stock worth $24,022,557. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

