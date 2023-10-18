Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $837,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 177,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 411,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 357.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.