Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,402 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after buying an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

