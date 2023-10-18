Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,174,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.