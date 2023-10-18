Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

