Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after buying an additional 55,074 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $206.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.64. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

