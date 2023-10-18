Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

